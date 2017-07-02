Date of NATO-Russia Council of Permanent Reps Unknown

STRASBOURG (Sputnik) – Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance hoped to hold a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council before the summer break.

"No," Meshkov said answering the question, whether the date of the session had been determined.

In March, Russia military chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov had a telephone linkup with Petr Pave. The exchange, the first in three years, focused on security issues, military coordination, prevention of armed conflicts and NATO's participation in international peacekeeping operations.

Gerasimov also conveyed to General Pavel Moscow's concern about NATO's increased military activity along Russia's borders. Last week NATO said that it was discussing with Russia the possibility of a new meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.

Last week Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of using far-fetched pretexts to deploy its military infrastructure in close vicinity of the Russian borders.

Sergei Lavrov noted that the current deployment of NATO infrastructure in Eastern Europe reflected its desire to "fill the void" it believes was left behind by the 1991 Soviet breakup.