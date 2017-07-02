Register
    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia

    Russia, West Should Cooperate as Their Conflict Could Have 'Grievous' Effect

    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    Russia and Western countries are wasting time on their disagreements, instead of focusing on countering common challenges, a report of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) says.

    According to the report, the ongoing confrontation can ultimately lead to a limited or a full-scale military conflict.

    "Exacerbating their contradictions, Russia and the West are losing crucial time needed to counteract common challenges," the study said. "The current paradigm of relations is fraught with escalation into a limited or full-fledged military conflict. The consequences such a conflict could have for Europe and the world as a whole could be grievous."

    The document also pointed out that the competition between Russia and the West is a long-term factor.

    "A certain confrontational "rut" has formed, and will be extremely difficult to break out of. A quality improvement in relations requires a lengthy and consistent policy of normalization and changes both in Russian and Western approaches," the report said.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Western Sanctions Prompted Rapprochement Between Russia, China - Putin
    At the same time, experts believe, that "the confrontation with the West" is not beneficial for Russia.

    In the short term, the US, EU and several other countries will remain among the centers of economic growth and largely determine the current model of globalization, the report said.

    According to the document, an ideal strategy should be focused on a gradual withdrawal of mutual sanctions and return to economic cooperation, the liberalization of the visa regime and the expansion of humanitarian ties, as well as a gradual settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet space, first and foremost in Donbass.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    West's Sanctions Aim to Keep Russia at Arms’ Length - Belgian Party
    The document also stressed the need to maintain and develop cooperation in those areas which are not targeted by the sanctions.

    "In the foreseeable future, Russia and the US will keep facing difficulties in enhancing economic cooperation. Business will remain under the pressure of mutual sanctions. However, it is necessary to preserve and develop cooperation in those areas that are not regulated by the sanctions," the report said.

    "Of utmost importance is preserving broad humanitarian ties, particularly in education and science. The priority task in this area is systematizing work with Russian-speaking science and technology diaspora," the document concluded.

    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
