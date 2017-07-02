Register
03:27 GMT +302 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, April 28, 2017

    Threats of Violence Against US Lawmakers on the Rise

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Politics
    Get short URL
    285 0 0

    More actionable threats have been documented against Washington lawmakers so far this year than were counted in all of 2016.

    According to the US Capitol Police, the federal law enforcement agency that protects lawmakers on Capitol Hill, nearly 1000 documented threats have been made against Congress members in 2017 to date, as opposed to 902 tallied in all of 2016.

    Bruce sniffs passengers while working with JoAnne Vasek, his Transportation Security Administration explosive detection canine handler at the Salt Lake City International Airport's security gate Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    EU Takes Note of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

    House sergeant at arms Paul Irving stated that Washington's Capitol Police have investigated more than 950 threats in 2017 aimed at House representatives "because of their profile as elected representatives or members of Congress," according to The Hill.

    In a June 21 letter to Steven Walther, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) chairman, Irving noted that the rise in actionable threats "constitutes the new daily threat environment faced by Member[s] of Congress."

    The information contained within the letter is in response to a request to the FEC for guidance regarding the appropriation of campaign funds to pay for additional security systems for lawmakers' homes — both in Washington DC and in their home states, according to The Hill.

    Several FEC rulings issued earlier on a case-by-case basis have allowed lawmakers to use campaign money to pay for security systems including for former Representative Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who was shot at an outdoor speaking event in 2011.

    Now lawmakers are streamlining a program to allow the use of additional campaign resources to pay for personal security, particularly after last month's shooting at a GOP baseball practice.

    Earlier, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) informally introduced a plan in which the FEC would detail protocols for elected officials to legally use campaign funds to pay for personal security at home and at work, as well as for their families.

    Sergeant at arms Irving's letter to the FEC was seen to be a formal request to the agency to document how such a system could be put in place, cited by The Hill.

    "It is my position that Members of the US House of Representatives require a residential security system due to the threat environment," Irving wrote in his letter to the FEC.

    Numerous lawmakers on Capitol Hill have received death threats this year, including Representatives Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Tom Garrett (R-VA), from people who claim to be angry with the Republican lack of planning to replace the Affordable Healthcare Act, as well as decrying the actions and behaviors of US President Donald Trump.

    After calling for Trump to be impeached, Congressional Black Caucus member and Democratic Representative from Texas Al Green received lynching threats.

    Related:

    EU Takes Note of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules
    DHS to Ban Laptops on US Bound Airlines Failing to Meet Security Rules
    US Homeland Security to Provide Clear Notice on Immigration Order Implementation
    Tags:
    Campaign Contributions, security measures, threat, US Capitol Police (USCP), Federal Election Commission, Martha McSally, Al Green, Gabrielle Giffords, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok