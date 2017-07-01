Register
00:25 GMT +302 July 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017

    ‘Stupid as Sh*t’: CNN Producer Insults ‘Crazy’ Trump Voters in New Video Sting

    Politics
    Project Veritas, working a sting operation against mainstream news media giant CNN, has released a new video in which a producer for the network refers to people who voted for US President Donald Trump as being “crazy” and “stupid as sh*t.”

    In the most recent of three undercover videos released by Project Veritas — the brainchild of conservative autuer James O'Keefe — a CNN producer is documented stating flatly that voters who chose "f-ing crazy" and "clown" Trump are "stupid as sh-."

    WATCH: Liberal CNN Pundit Admits Trump-Russia-Gate Is a ‘Nothing Burger’

    The CNN producer, Jimmy Carr, stated that "90 percent of [news media] are on board with just the fact that [Trump is] crazy."

    "On the inside, we all recognize that [Trump] is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he's really bad at this and that he does not have America's best interests. We recognize he's just f-ing crazy," Carr said in the footage, cited by the Washington Times.

    The revealing video is the third in a series of undercover sting operations by O'Keefe's Project Veritas.

    Included in the video are comments by O'Keefe, who states, "It now seems pretty clear that CNN's bias and dishonesty is a plague in the once-respected news organization."

    The US president appears to agree with O'Keefe's sentiment, as he was quoted on Wednesday at a Republican National Committee fundraiser for his 2020 reelection campaign that, "Boy, did CNN get killed over the last few days."

    Although the event, held at a Trump-branded hotel property, was banned to the media, the Intercept was there, documenting the president who added to sustained applause, "These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they're phonies. [CNN president] Jeff Zucker, I hear he's going to resign at some point pretty soon. I mean, these are horrible human beings."

    Trump's comments at the $35,000 — $100,000 per seat fundraiser included: "It's a shame what they've done to the name CNN, that I can tell you, but as far as I'm concerned, I love it."

    "If anybody's a lawyer in the house," the president declared, "and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do."

    "Wouldn't that be fun?" he asked.

