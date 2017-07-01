Putin, Bahrain King Note Qatar Conflict Negatively Affecting Situation in Region

© REUTERS/ Tom Finn/File Photo Riyal Boycott: Saudi Arabia Turns Screws on Qatar With Currency Blockade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed during Saturday's phone call the situation around Qatar, pointing out that the diplomatic row is negatively affecting the situation in the Middle Eastern region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"During the exchange of opinions on the situation around Qatar, [the leaders] noted that this is negatively affecting the difficult situation in the Middle East. [The leaders] pointed out the need for the mutually respectful dialogue between all the states involved in the conflict," the statement said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

Last week, Kuwait, which is serving as a mediator between Qatar and the Gulf States, handed the demands of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over to Doha. The requests include the severance of Qatar’s relations with Iran, closure of Turkey’s military base on Qatar's territory and a shutdown of the Al Jazeera TV channel. Doha was given 10 days to implement the demands.

Qatar has called the conditions impossible and urged for their revision.