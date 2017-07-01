© AP Photo/ JungJ Yeon-Je/Pool Photo South Korea Says Drills With US Stand Apart From North Korea Nuclear Issue

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in said Friday North Korea could help restart bilateral talks by releasing US nationals or ending its controversial ballistic and nuclear tests.

"The question is when conditions [for dialogue] will be created and what they will be," Moon said in Washington. "For example, we could enter talks with North Korea when it promises to stop ballistic and nuclear provocations or… releases three Americans it has been holding."