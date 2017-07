WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — South Korea's newly-elected President Moon Jae-in vowed Friday to continue joint US-Korean military drills, which he said should be viewed separately from the North Korean nuclear dilemma.

"North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic provocations are illegal and violate UN resolutions and international norms, while joint US-Korean military exercises are of defensive nature, have a long history and are legal. I think we should not trade illegal activities for something legal or promote bad behavior," he said in Washington.