WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has instructed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to start renegotiating the current trade agreement between the United States and South Korea, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Friday.

"At the direction of the President, Ambassador Lighthizer is calling a special joint committee meeting to start the process of renegotiating and amending the deal," Sanders stated.

Earlier on Friday Trumps said the United States and South Korea were working on creating a fair and reciprocal trade relationship.

Trump added that he wanted to create an even playing field for American workers and businesses, especially the automakers.