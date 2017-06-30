Lavrov Meets With Former US Secretary of State Kissinger

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Friday with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with the parties having discussed Russian-US relations and some other regional and global issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On June 30, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who arrived in Moscow in order to take part in the Primakov Readings International Forum," the statement said.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Henry Kissinger Urges US, Russia to Settle Tensions by Negotiation

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the parties had discussed the Russian-US relations, some urgent regional issues as well as key global trends.

Earlier on Friday, Kissinger met with Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov while on Thursday he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kissinger held the post of US secretary of state from 1973 to 1977 and pursued the detente policy toward the Soviet Union.