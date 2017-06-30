Register
21:07 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    How US Military-Industrial Complex Forming Trump's Syrian Policy

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11130

    The Trump administration is likely to follow in Barack Obama's footsteps pushing ahead with the idea to oust Syrian President Assad, Russian scholar Vladimir Sotnikov told RIA Novosti, adding that the Syrian Arab Army's successes don't fit into the plans of Donald Trump's major backers – the US military industrial complex.

    The Syrian Arab Army's military successes do not fit into the plans of the US military-industrial complex, Vladimir Sotnikov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), notes, highlighting that US Donald Trump largely relies on the support of these influential circles.

    According to Sotnikov, President Trump is doomed to take heed of the stance of the US military-industrial circles "to which he has remained indebted since he was elected."

    Damascenes greet personnel of the Syrian Arab Army that liberated the Kuwayres air base in the Aleppo Province
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Collateral Damage or Gas Attack? Why WH's Assad Accusations are Flawed
    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Sotnikov noted that the White House's earlier statement on the alleged "preparations" for the chemical attack on the part of the Bashar al-Assad government should be considered in this very context.

    Likewise, the US' strike on the Syrian Arab Army's Shayrat airfield on April 7, which came as a "response" to the April 4 chemical incident in Idlib, was nothing but a demonstration of the White House's readiness to use the military option, the scholar stressed.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces backed by the United States blamed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) for the supposed chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun in Syria's Idlib province.

    Before any investigation into the issue was conducted, Washington launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield near the village of Shayrat on April 7 as a "retaliatory" measure.

    "Military successes of the [Syrian Arab Republic's] government forces in the fight against… Daesh [ISIS/ISIL] do not work for the circles that Trump is relying on," Sotnikov stressed, adding that although it's not being stated openly, it is clear that Washington's stance towards Damascus has not changed with Trump's taking office.

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    "They do not want to see [Syrian President Assad] in power," the scholar stressed.

    The White House's statement on the Syrian Arab Army's alleged preparation for "yet another" chemical strike prompted deep concerns among Russian observers and politicians.

    Referring to the fact that the Trump administration has not presented any evidence to back its claims, they suggested that Washington is mulling over a new attack against the SAA.

    "The US is preparing a new attack on the positions of the Syrian troops, this is clear. A new cynical and unprecedented provocation is being prepared," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich suggested.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    UNSC Unlikely to Condemn US Syria Strikes Under China's Presidency - Syrian Ambassador
    To complicate matters further, CNN reported June 28 that the US military had deployed ships and aircraft in the region and were ready to strike Syria if ordered to do so by Trump.

    Commenting on the reported deployment, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov assumed that Washington is ready to strike Syria and is just waiting for a pretext. According to the lawmaker, any staged provocation could become the trigger for a strike.

    "The United States put its Navy and Air Force on alert, and is just waiting for an excuse to strike Syria. Assad will not give them one. This is the perfect time for a provocation," Pushkov tweeted.

    ​On Thursday, during a weekly briefing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that Moscow had new intelligence on preparations for staged provocations in Syria.

    Zakharova named the towns of Saraqib and Ariha in northwest Idlib province as the possible locations where such provocations could take place.

    Meanwhile, on Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced that the Syrian government appeared to have heeded Washington's warning and therefore aborted a chemical attack.

    "It appears that they took the warning seriously. They didn't do it," Mattis said, as quoted by Reuters.

    "He [Mattis] offered no evidence other than the fact that an attack had not taken place," the media outlet remarked.

    The recent article by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh for Welt Am Sonntag indicated that the White House's Syrian chemical weapons narrative is profoundly flawed.

    According to the Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter, the US military on the ground in Syria knew that the Syrian Arab Army didn't conduct any sort of chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun on April 4, 2017.

    Related:

    UNSC Unlikely to Condemn US Syria Strikes Under China's Presidency - Ambassador
    Is the US Really Ready for 'Unprecedented Actions' in Syria?
    UN Registers Over 440,000 Refugees Return to Syria Amid Ongoing Conflict
    US 'Inventing Pretexts to Test Russia's Reaction' in Syria
    Syria Expects Positive Shift in UN Security Council Under Chinese Presidency
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, James Mattis, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Khan Shaykhun, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok