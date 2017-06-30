Moscow, Minsk Created Effective Cooperation Mechanisms - Putin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and Belarus are strategic partners and have created effective mechanisms of cooperation within the framework of bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"Out countries are really strategic partners in the full meaning of the word. And the closest partners. We gradually develop bilateral ties in almost all directions based on principle of friendship and good neighbourliness… [The two countries] together have succeeded to organize an effective cooperation structure that creates a reliable basis for increasing economic activity," Putin said at the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

According to Putin, economic cooperation between the two countries shows an example for cooperation within a number of international organizations, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) among others.

The Russian leader added that the two countries had everything necessary for creation of a new industrial pattern that would be based on digital technologies, innovative materials and robotics.

Minsk and Moscow started building bilateral relations after the collapse of the Soviet Union and declaration of independence by 15 Soviet republics. Since then Russia and Belarus have developed economic, cultural, military and political ties and participated in a number of integration initiatives, such as the Union State of Russia and Belarus and the he Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).