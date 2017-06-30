MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The time and format of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump next week are being arranged via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It was decided yesterday to begin arranging the possible time and format of holding this meeting via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said in a press briefing on Thursday that Trump and Putin would meet for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany next Friday and Saturday.

McMaster also noted that one of the priorities of the US president's upcoming trip to both Poland and Germany was to develop a common approach to Russia. According to the official, Trump wanted the United States and Russia to have a more constructive relationship.

Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia maintained dialogue with the United States across international platforms, but the foundation of mutual cooperation had been ruined, placing bilateral relations at "the lowest point since the Cold War."