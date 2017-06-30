Henry Kissinger Urges US, Russia to Settle Tensions by Negotiation

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Problems and tensions between Washington and Moscow should be overcome through negotiation and cooperative efforts, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said Friday.

"Tensions between the United States and Russia are not a rare event, they have happened before and they have been overcome often before. Problems between the United States and Russia are needed to be solved by negotiation and by a common vision of the two," Kissinger said at the Primakov Readings International Forum held in Moscow.

Kissinger expressed hope that the United States and Russia would improve bilateral relations and jointly contribute to solving international crises.

"I believe there is an opportunity to make significant progress towards improving not only their relations but improving situations around the world by cooperative efforts… Issues like Ukraine and Syria in which the United States and Russia can jointly make contribution to healing these [conflicts]," he added.

Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia maintained dialogue with the United States across international platforms, but the foundation of mutual cooperation had been ruined, placing bilateral relations at "the lowest point since the Cold War."

The Primakov Readings International Forum takes place in Moscow on June 29–30 and is dedicated to the memory of Yevgeny Primakov, Russia's prime minister from 1998-1999, who passed away in 2015.