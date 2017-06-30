Russian Foreign Minister Hopes Putin-Trump Meeting in Hamburg 'Clarifies' Ties

"We expect that our presidents' meeting in Hamburg, which was announced, will bring clarity to the issue of the prospects of Russian-US cooperation," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings International Forum.
"Abnormal" relations between Russia and the United States cause anxiety in the international community, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are seeing the concern with which most countries of the world perceive the current abnormal state of these relations, which fell hostage to the internal political struggle in the US," Lavrov said.
