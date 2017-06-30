Russian Foreign Minister Hopes Putin-Trump Meeting in Hamburg 'Clarifies' Ties

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Clock Ticking for US to Settle Diplomatic Assets Row With Russia

MOSCOW, June 30 (Sputnik) — Moscow hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit next week provides clarity to the future of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We expect that our presidents' meeting in Hamburg, which was announced, will bring clarity to the issue of the prospects of Russian-US cooperation," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings International Forum.

"Abnormal" relations between Russia and the United States cause anxiety in the international community, Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are seeing the concern with which most countries of the world perceive the current abnormal state of these relations, which fell hostage to the internal political struggle in the US," Lavrov said.