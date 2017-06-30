Clock Ticking for US to Settle Diplomatic Assets Row With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow has given Washington some "extra time" to send its proposals on how to end a months-long row over Russia’s frozen diplomatic properties in the United States, sources with the Russian Foreign Ministry told a local newspaper.

In an article out Friday, the Izvestiya newspaper said Moscow had prepared reciprocal sanctions against the United States after President Barack Obama shut down two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York in December 2016 over alleged meddling.

Unnamed Foreign Ministry officials told the outlet that Moscow had warned the new US administration it would eject US diplomats from the Serebryany Bor forest retreat and close a warehouse in the nation's capital unless Washington moved to resolve the dispute.

The US Department of State reportedly said it was going to submit proposals soon, so Moscow decided to "wait and see," sources told the newspaper.

The compounds were bought by the Soviet government, but under the US law, the Office of Foreign Missions can restrict access to such properties.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US 2016 election and trying to help Donald Trump win the race. Russian officials have called these claims absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.