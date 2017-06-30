Ex-Diplomat: Moscow Has Good Reasons to Think US Wants to Topple Russian Gov't

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian officials believe the US government wants to effect regime change in Moscow because Washington has obviously been trying to do so for years, former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

A new report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) claims Russian leaders believe the United States is engaged in a program to force regime change in Moscow. The DIA’s assessment of how Russians view US government policy is not without substance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

"In the simplest possible terms: Washington has been trying to bring ‘democracy USA-style’ to Russia," Armstrong said on Thursday.

Russians, Armstrong added, have been observing the consequences of US regime change policies in Iraq, Libya and especially Ukraine.

Armstrong noted that this assessment of US policies including economic sanctions aimed at Russia was consistent with the pattern of US policies that had succeeded in toppling other governments Washington had been critical of around the world.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov Pentagon Report on Russian Concern Over US Regime Change Plans Justified

However, the more that the United States has sought to expand its influence in the 21st century by destabilizing and toppling governments around the world and propping up successor regimes, the weaker it has become, Armstrong pointed out.

"Failed interventions and losing wars are doing a far more effective job of destroying the US than anything Moscow or Beijing could do," he said.

The US over-reaction to the al-Qaeda terror attacks of September 11, 2001, or 9/11 had dramatically weakened the United States economically as well as militarily, and in its global standing, Armstrong explained.

Until his retirement, Armstrong was a Canadian diplomat who was a specialist on the Soviet Union and Russia. He previously served as political counselor in the Canadian Embassy in Moscow.