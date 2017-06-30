Register
02:56 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Several hundred people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2017

    Trump’s New Immigration Restrictions Go Into Effect Thursday Evening

    © REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 1910

    US President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration, which he referred to as a “watered down, politically correct version” of the controversial and highly divisive original version, will go into effect at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

    Visa restrictions on six nations will be tightened when the provision goes into effect: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike the chaos and protests that marked the January travel ban, authorities predict that this ban will be implemented in smooth and orderly fashion.

    Those from the six listed countries who already have visas will be allowed into the United States. Those without valid visas will need to prove an established relationship with a person or organization (such as a business) in the United States. 

    As with the original order, left-wing groups have challenged the new measures as racist and draconian. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the new order an "extremely restrictive" measure meant to "disparage and condemn Muslims."

    The original executive order, handed down in January, saw around 750 people detained, including those with previously approved visas. That restriction has been significantly slackened now, with immigration officials having been explicitly instructed to leave those with valid visas be.

    Trump, who ran on a platform of stricter immigration policy, issued an executive order blocking a good deal of travelers from the six nations, including refugees. Trump claimed that the order was temporary and intended to prevent terrorists from entering the United States until a stricter vetting procedure could be established.

    However, vetting and visa approval was already strict before the implementation of the new restrictions, leading to accusations that the ban was specifically targeting Muslims. Seventeen states joined the case opposing the original executive order. Derrick Watson, a judge with the federal District Court in Hawaii, issued a temporary restraining order against the second executive order, calling the order a "Muslim Ban" in March. 

    After a challenge from the Department of Justice, the Ninth Circuit Court partially overturned Watson's restraining order, upholding most of it. On Monday, the Supreme Court reinstated the second set of restrictions, with the exception of those with a "bona fide relationship" with a US person or entity.

    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer guards a group of 116 Salvadorean immigrants that wait to be deported,at Willacy Detention facility in Raymondville, Texas on December 18, 2008
    © AFP 2017/ Jose CABEZAS
    Trump’s Immigration Arrests Fall Short of Obama Years High – For Now

    The State Department elaborated that to mean a parent, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States, but not a grandparent or grandchild, aunt or uncle, niece or nephew.

    Business or professional links must be "formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading" restrictions. In other words, one cannot skirt the regulations by forming a relationship with, say, a university for the express purpose of dodging the new executive order.

    As for refugees, they are subject to similar requirements — except the United States has already almost filled its quota for 50,000 refugees in budget year 2017, making it unlikely for any new refugees to be able to secure entry.

    Related:

    State Dept. to Implement Supreme Court Decision on Travel Ban
    Ruling on Travel Ban Step Toward Restoring Separation of Powers - Sessions
    State Department May Block Congress Travel Limits on Russian Diplomats in US
    Bill to Ban US Tourist Travel to North Korea to Move Forward in House
    Trump Slams Court Ruling to Uphold Travel Ban Block 'at Such a Dangerous Time!'
    Tags:
    Executive Order, immigration, travel ban, State Department, Supreme Court, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Derrick Watson, Donald Trump, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok