US, Japanese, South Korean Leaders to Hold Trilateral Talks on Eve of G20 Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks next Thursday ahead of the G20 Summit, sources told Korean media.

Unnamed officials, who are travelling with South Korea’s Moon to Washington this week, were cited by Yonhap news agency as saying Thursday that the trilateral meeting would take place in Germany on July 6.

The three leaders will discuss North Korea’s nuclear program over a dinner in the port city of Hamburg, which will host a summit of heads of state and government from 20 major industrial nations on July 7-8.

The White House announced earlier this month that President Moon will fly to the United States on June 29-30 to meet President Trump to discuss the threat posed by North Korea and trade issues.