US, Japanese, South Korean Leaders to Hold Trilateral Talks on Eve of G20 Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks next Thursday ahead of the G20 Summit, sources told Korean media.
The three leaders will discuss North Korea’s nuclear program over a dinner in the port city of Hamburg, which will host a summit of heads of state and government from 20 major industrial nations on July 7-8.
The White House announced earlier this month that President Moon will fly to the United States on June 29-30 to meet President Trump to discuss the threat posed by North Korea and trade issues.
