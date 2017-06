© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov US Would Like to Resume Shannon-Ryabkov Diplomatic Channel With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State is open to setting a new date for a meeting between US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Thursday.

Russia cancelled consultations between US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Ryabkov two days before they were due to take place in St. Petersburg on June 23.

"We are certainly open to having that meeting rescheduled and would look forward to that to get some of these so-called ‘irritants’ out of the way," Nauert said, noting that one of the "irritants" is the issue of Russian diplomatic property return.