State Dept: No Change to US 'One China’ Policy Despite Arms Sale to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration does not aim to make any changes to its "One China" policy despite its proposed arms sales to Taiwan, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"There is no change, I should point out, to our long-standing ‘One China’ policy," Nauert stated. "There is continuity here, the United States has been doing defense sales with Taiwan for 15 years or so."