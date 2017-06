MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Authorities of the two capital cities, namely Moscow and Seoul, on Thursday signed a memorandum of cooperation, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Our cities are very similar if to compare the problems we face every day. These problems should be solved in cooperation, using the experience and potential of our cities," Sobyanin told reporters.

Sobyanin's words were echoed by Park Won-soon, the mayor of the South Korean capital, who agreed that the two cities have much in common.

Park expressed hope that the memorandum would contribute to strengthening of ties between the two countries.