No Agenda Set Yet for Trump Meeting with Putin - National Economic Council

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There is no agenda yet for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said in a press briefing on Thursday.
"There's no specific agenda," Cohn stated when asked what Trump will discuss when he meets with Putin.
Trump wants the United States and Russia to have a more constructive relationship with Russia, but still do what is necessary to confront Russia's destabilizing behavior, McMaster added.
