Register
20:53 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Nuclear mushroom

    Nuclear Strike Would Be 'As Grave a War Crime as It is Possible to Conceive'

    CC0 / /
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3113890

    Britain's Attorney General is looking into an indictment brought forth against Prime Minister Theresa May by a group of peace activists over her government's plans to use the UK's Trident nuclear arsenal in the event of war. Speaking to Sputnik, Public Interest Case Against Trident (PICAT) organizer Robert Manson laid out the group's case.

    An alliance of nearly four hundred activists under the PICAT banner has presented the Attorney General's Office with an indictment against Prime Minister May and Defense Secretary Michael Fallon amid statements by the officials on their readiness to use nuclear weapons, including on a first strike basis.

    The Soviet 16-tube, 220-mm BM-27 multiple rocket launcher Uragan. Illustration found in a 1980s-vintage 'Soviet Military Power' report released by the Pentagon
    © Photo: Edward L. Cooper
    Pentagon Rehashes Cold War-Era Intelligence Playbook to Hype Up 'Russian Threat'
    PICAT says the statements indicate planning for "indiscriminate mass slaughter," which they say is a violation of section 51(1) of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 on war crimes and crimes against humanity, and section 1 of the UK Criminal Law Act 1977 on conspiracy to commit such crimes.

    The case now needs the approval by the Attorney General's Office in order to proceed.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, PICAT organizer and retired solicitor Robert Manson laid out the basis for the group's case.

    According to Manson, the unlawful nature of the government's position stems from the fact that it proposes "the indiscriminate mass slaughter of countless of millions of innocent civilian Muscovite citizens." 

    Use of nuclear weapons, he added, would amount to "the blasting to death of the elderly, incineration of the children, the lethal irradiation of mothers who are with child, and of course the radiogenomic malformation of generations as yet to come."

    "This is as grave a war crime as it is possible to conceive if committed," Manson stressed. 

    Trident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland
    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    Trident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    US Potential Unilateral Withdrawal From INF Treaty Puts Europe at Risk
    The activist admitted that it is unlikely that the Attorney General's Office will allow for legal action to be brought forth against the top government officials. "He is bound to reject it. There is simply no prospect of a government-appointed law officer in this country with the independence of mind and the judicial objectivity to consent to a trial of our long-standing national nuclear defense strategy."

    Nevertheless, Manson emphasized that the group would fight to contest the decision if their case was dismissed without explanation. The rejection would have to be "made on legal grounds, and not on political grounds, and he must be tested to come up with such valid legal grounds," the activist said. "If successful on a matter of law, our challenge would force the UK government to petition our parliament in London to change that law in order to exempt nuclear weapons."

    Asked how long he expected the appeal to the Attorney General to last, Manson explained that the anti-nuclear campaigners had made the application the Attorney General's consent to prosecute last January, and that they are still awaiting a formal response. "If we don't receive a response in the next few days or weeks, we'll have no alternative but to court and challenge him simply for his delay," the activist said.

    Finally, asked what implications the UK would face if May and Fallon were prosecuted, Manson emphasized that "the political implications of such an unimaginable litigation would of course be unparalleled in the constitutional history of our country since King Charles II was tried for treason after the English Civil War. Under the relevant statute, the sentence for such a crime is imprisonment up to life."

    The final pre-acceptance trial of the GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, USA
    © Photo: UK Ministry of Defence
    How US New Short-Range Missile Systems May Provoke New Arms Race With Russia
    Ultimately, the activist lamented that "the country is nowhere near as informed as it ought to be" when it comes to PICAT's case. "The popular media, newspapers, television simply aren't interested in the subject matter. When approached, they choose not to believe such a contention is possibly valid. Labour, the principle opposition party in London, continues to be hopelessly divided over the merit of our nuclear weapons defense policy. Many, probably most leading legal minds remain utterly wedded to the concept of our national survival being dependent on our ability and preparedness to realistically threaten mass omnicide, especially of the innocents of Moscow," Manson concluded.

    Tags:
    interview, nuclear weapons, Trident, Public Interest Case Against Trident (PICAT), Michael Fallon, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok