German FM Hopes for Opportunity at G20 to Arrange Contact Between Putin, Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Thursday he expected that during the G20 summit in Hamburg in early July, it would be possible to organize a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"The G20 summit will be a very big event, we hope that on the sidelines of this event we will have the opportunity to arrange a contact between you and the US president," Gabriel addressed Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin.