© AP Photo/ Richard Drew Coincidence? Trump Meets With Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger on Day of Russia Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger late on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president will meet Kissinger in the evening, you know that they have a long-standing confidential dialogue. Kissinger is in Moscow on the occasion of his participation at the Primakov Readings that started today," Peskov told reporters.

Kissinger played a dominant role in US foreign policy throughout the 1970s, a period that saw the relaxing of US-Soviet tensions, rapprochement with China and a US withdrawal from Vietnam.