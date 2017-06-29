Astana Peace Talks Plenary Session to Take Place on July 5

© AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV Astana Talks Participants to Agree on Syria Safe Zone Maps, Borders - Kazakhstan

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The plenary session within the framework of the international Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana, will take place on July 5, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The next round of Astana talks is due to take place on July 4-5.

“The 5th high-level meeting of the Astana Process on Syria will take place on 4-5 July 2017 … the plenary session which is to be held on 5 July at the 'Rixos President Astana' Hotel,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Russia, Turkey and Iran, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, plan to meet, one day before, in anticipation of the Astana talks, on July 3, for a joint working group session. The ministry added that the guarantor states aim to adopt regulations on a detainee and prisoner release working group at the upcoming talks.

The fourth previous rounds of peace talks were held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 and on May 3-4. At the latest sessions, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria, with the monitoring and management being carried out by the military personnel of these states.