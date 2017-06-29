BRICS Leaders to Hold Informal Meeting on G20 Margins

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Solid BRICS: Brazil Underlines the Importance of Its Partner Russia

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Leaders of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will hold informal talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit next week, a Chinese deputy foreign minister said.

"According to the usual practice, BRICS leaders will hold an informal meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg," Li Baodong, vice minister of foreign affairs, told reporters.

The meeting will be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the minister said. China is holding the rotating chairmanship of the BRICS club and will host its September summit in the port city of Xiamen.

Li Baodong added President Xi was also expected to hold a series of bilaterals with leaders of the G20 most industrialized nations, scheduled for July 7-8. He said a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump was under discussion, but no final decision had been made.