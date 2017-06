BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet with Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during his July visit to the country, a Chinese assistant foreign minister said Thursday.

"During his visit, chairman Xi Jinping will also meet with Russian head of government Medvedev," Li Huilai said at a press briefing.

Xi is expected to come to Moscow with a visit on July 3-4. He will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, with topics ranging from energy and trade to strategic cooperation.