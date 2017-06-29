Brazil’s President Temer to Skip G20 Summit Amid Corruption Probe

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Brazil’s embattled President Michel Temer will not attend next week’s summit of G20 leaders of major industrial nations in Germany, his office said late on Wednesday.

The presidential administration did not give a reason for his decision to skip the summit of heads of state and government in Hamburg on July 7-8.

But the announcement came days after Brazil’s prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot formally accused Temer of corruption. The charges were sent earlier in the day to the lower house of parliament, which will vote on whether he should be tried by the supreme court.

The president is suspected of taking bribes and attempts to obstruct justice in a case involving Brazil’s meat processing company JBS.

A probe was opened last month after local media leaked an audio recording in which Temer appeared to be discussing bribes with the JBS owner to hush up a witness in a corruption case surrounding the national energy firm Petrobras.