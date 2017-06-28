Russia to Retaliate With Elaborate Measures to US Diplomatic Compound Seizure

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Russian Parliament May Look Into Swiss, US Experience on Sovereignty Protection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is preparing retaliatory measures against the United States’ actions on Russian diplomatic property, and they will be thorough, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

In December 2016, US President Barack Obama’s administration approved a sanctions package against Russia due to its alleged interference into the US elections. The measures included barring of access to two diplomatic compounds in use by the Russian Embassy in Washington and Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

"The retaliatory measures are being prepared. The issue, you understand, would not be decided in the Foreign Ministry alone, it is indeed a very serious issue," Zakharova said speaking on air the Russia "Rossiya-1" TV channel.

She added that Moscow’s measures would be "elaborate." Their preparation began immediately after Obama administration’s move, she noted.

The two compounds were closed down over Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. At the same time, 35 Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States.