WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The warning from the Trump administration to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad was successful, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I think the action the US took was successful," Sanders stated.

On Monday, the White House issued a statement saying the US government had identified preparations for a potential chemical attack by Assad.

The statement warned that if Assad conducted another chemical attack on civilians, both "he and his military" would pay a heavy price.