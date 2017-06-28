Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With German Counterpart Gabriel (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

In his opening address, Lavrov said that Moscow and Berlin may develop their bilateral agenda without the influence of political conjuncture.

"We've had many positive examples of cooperation. These should be used to form a new, unifying <…> bilateral agenda that would not depend on the ever-changing political environment," Lavrov said, adding that this agenda would have to help bring back strategic partnership to the bilateral relations.

He added that Russia had sought and would seek to build relations with Germany on the basis of equality and account for each other's interests.

Moscow remains open to cooperation with international partners on the task of strengthening European security, Lavrov stressed.

"In the current situation in Europe, when relations between our countries are experiencing, frankly speaking, not the best of times, such depoliticized cooperation is important to help in maintaining an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding between peoples and countries," Lavrov said at the opening of a Russian-German conference in Krasnodar. "We are still open to close coordination of efforts in the interests of strengthening European security, for which our countries bear increased responsibility."

In his turn, Gabriel said that Germany would like to open a new, "positive" chapter in its relations with Russia.

Having delivered their opening statements, the two diplomats began the press conference.

Lavrov announced the beginning of a new cross-year between Russia and Germany, an initiative that aims to strengthen bilateral ties.

Gabriel stated that Berlin is convinced that both Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts could be settled. To achieve that, the "full potential of relations with Russia" must be used, Gabriel stressed.

Lavrov agreed with that statement, adding that "it is important to seek normalization of US-Russian dialogue" in order to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

When asked by a reported about the possible meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump on the sidelines of G20 summit, Lavrov said that Moscow "assumes" that such a meeting will take place. He said, however, that he is unaware of any plans of holding a Normandy Four talks at the summit.