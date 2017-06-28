Register
16:04 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    'Fake News-Style Bullsh*t': Russian Senator Slams US 'Warning' Over Syrian WMDs

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    Politics
    Get short URL
    427340

    US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has said that a new White House warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on the use of chemical weapons also applies to Syria's Russian and Iranian allies. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov dismissed the provocation, accusing Haley of spending sleepless nights thinking of ways to defend terrorists.

    Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that the US had "identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children." Spicer warned that if President Bashar Assad does launch such an attack, "he and his military will pay a heavy price."

    Speaking before a House panel on foreign operations Tuesday, US UN Ambassador Haley confirmed that the US was looking to send a "message" not only to Assad, but to his allies as well. "The goal is at this point not just to send Assad a message, but to send Russia and Iran a message," she said. 

    "That is, if this happens again, we are putting you on notice. My hope is that the president's warning will certainly get Iran and Russia to take a second look, and I hope that it will caution Assad," Haley added.

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    US' Claim About Syria Planning Chemical Attack Invites Terrorists to Launch Provocation - Moscow
    The Russian Foreign Ministry blasted Washington's 'warning', saying that it was highly reminiscent of the insinuations about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction made in 2003. Moscow stressed that the US claims were "nothing less than an invitation for terrorists, extremists and armed opposition in Syria to fabricate another mass provocation using chemical weapons."

    Responding to Ambassador Haley's remarks, Senior Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, well-known for his pithy commentary on foreign affairs issues, sarcastically dismantled her claims, tweeting that the official "can't sleep at night" because all she seems to think about is defending terrorists.

    "Haley has said that Damascus, Moscow and Tehran would be found guilty of 'any use of chemical weapons in Syria'. She can't sleep at night – defending the militants [instead]."

    As for Washington's claims about the Syrian military's "preparations for another chemical weapons attack" in general, Pushkov suggested that these kinds of accusations were on par with the 'fake news bullsh*t' put out by mainstream media networks like CNN.

    "The US's accusations against Damascus are akin to the kinds of fake news CNN broadcasts for the sake of ratings. A CNN producer has given them a concise definition: bullshit."

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released an undercover video showing a CNN producer admitting that the network's coverage of possible collusion between Trump officials and Russia during the 2016 presidential race was "mostly bullsh*t."

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Washington 'Knows Damascus Has No Chemical Weapons', But Still Blames Assad
    Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly denied the US claims that the Syrian government was responsible for the April 4 chemical attack in Idlib province, which killed 80 people and prompted the US to launch cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.

    The US has refused to provide any evidence of the Syrian government's alleged chemical attack preparations, claiming the information was "an intelligence matter." Washington had previously acknowledged that Damascus had destroyed its entire chemical weapons arsenal in 2014, under a deal brokered with Moscow's help.

    Related:

    What's Behind US Statement on Damascus' 'Plans of Chemical Attack'
    US Hopes Russia, Iran to Take 'Second Look' at Potential Syrian Chemical Attack
    Tags:
    response, claims, allegations, remarks, chemical weapons, Syrian Army, Alexei Pushkov, Nikki Haley, Iran, Russia, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok