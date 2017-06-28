Still No Progress in Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There has not been any progress in the preparations for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed since yesterday," Peskov told reporters.

In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Trump and Putin would hold a meeting during the G20 Summit coming up in Hamburg scheduled for July 7-8.

Earlier this month, Peskov said it was "understood" that the meeting might take place. A White House spokesperson told Sputnik that a decision on the two presidents’ possible meeting was pending.