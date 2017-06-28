Indian Minister Discusses Gas Supplies With Russian Deputy Energy Minister

© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Bezeka Indian Atomic Board Approves 2 New Russian-Designed Units at Kudankulam Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — India’s Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Tuesday that he had discussed supplies of natural gas to the Asian country during a meeting with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin and the delegation from Russia's energy giant Gazprom.

"Received the Russian Deputy Minister of Energy & @GazpromEN officials. Had a discussion on proposed gas pipeline to India," Pradhan said on his Twitter account.

In 2013, Moscow and New Delhi agreed to create a joint expert group to consider gas deliveries to India through above-ground pipelines.

In 2016, Gazprom and Engineers India Limited company signed a memorandum of understanding reflecting the interest of the parties in jointly exploring routes for pipeline gas supplies from Russia, and other countries, to India.

On June 15, 2017, Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said that the company was considering the supplies of natural gas to India, adding that swap operations with China and Iran could take place under this process.