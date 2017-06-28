Tillerson to Meet UN Chief, Jordanian King at State Department on Wednesday

© AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh US Warns Citizens Against Travelling to Jordan’s Al-Sharih Near Syrian Border

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet with the head of the United Nations, the King of Jordan, and South Korea’s foreign minister in three seperate meetings at the State Department on Wednesday, the department’s public schedule revealed.

"Secretary Tillerson meets with UN Secretary General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, at the Department of State," the schedule, released on Tuesday, noted.

Tillerson and Guterres are to meet at 1:10 p.m. EST (5:10 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, according to the schedule, followed by a meeting between the Secretary of State and Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at 4:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT).

Finally, Tillerson meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the schedule showed.