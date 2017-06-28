Tillerson to Meet UN Chief, Jordanian King at State Department on Wednesday

"Secretary Tillerson meets with UN Secretary General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, at the Department of State," the schedule, released on Tuesday, noted.
Tillerson and Guterres are to meet at 1:10 p.m. EST (5:10 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, according to the schedule, followed by a meeting between the Secretary of State and Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at 4:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT).
Finally, Tillerson meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the schedule showed.
