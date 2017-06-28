Register
    Ex-Trump Aide Manafort Discloses Information to US on Ukraine-Related Lobbying

    Paul Manafort has filed financial disclosure forms that included $17.1 million in payments for lobbying on behalf of a Ukrainian political party.

    Ex-Trump Associate to Testify Before House Intel Committee on Russia Probe
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort has filed financial disclosure forms that included $17.1 million in payments for lobbying on behalf of a Ukrainian political party, US media reported.

    Manafort has disclosed the payments in a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing that was given to the Justice Department on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

    Manafort resigned from Trump's campaign in August, long before the presidential election in November. He had been accused of previously accepting millions of dollars in off-the-books payments from deposed Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych's Party of Regions while working as an adviser to the former head of state.

    The report also noted that the filing revealed Manafort's firm took nearly $4 million to push the party’s interests in Ukraine. Yet the document does not give any insights on Manafort's personal income from working for the party, the report added.

    The US Foreign Agents Registration Act requires people working on behalf of foreign political leaders, governments or political entities to register with the US Department of Justice.

