Register
02:49 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Jason Chaffetz, Chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

    Chaffetz: US Legislators Should Get $2,500 a Month for Housing Subsidies

    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    Utah Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz, the embattled chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Monday that he believed Congressmen deserved a $2,500 monthly housing subsidy to ease costs for members who can’t afford to own two properties.

    Chaffetz, who is resigning June 30 rather than finishing his fifth term in the House, told The Hill that he believes "Congress would be much better served if there was a housing allowance for members of Congress. In today's climate, nobody's going to suggest or vote for a pay raise. But you shouldn't have to be among the wealthiest of Americans to serve properly in Congress."

    Chaffetz, who sleeps in his office when the House is in, bemoaned the expenses of living and working in DC. "Washington, DC, is one of the most expensive places in the world, and I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here in Washington, DC," he said. "I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you're going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here."

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seen on stage as the Atlanta Police Department Honor Guard presents the colors while the National Anthem is played at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Chris Aluka Berry
    US Attorney General Sessions Offered Resignation in May, Trump Declined

    "There are dozens upon dozens of members living in their offices, and I don't know how healthy that is long term." According to a 2017 report from Kiplinger, Washington DC is America's sixth most expensive city to live in.

    The Hill mentioned that Congressmen are well-paid for their service: their annual salary of $174,000 places them in the 98th percentile of Americans in terms of income. Chaffetz admitted that this was a "handsome" salary, but he also claimed that a subsidy for pricey DC housing could actually save taxpayer money. For instance, Chaffetz said he wouldn't have to fly home as often if he had an actual apartment in DC rather than a cot in his office, saving the taxpayer money on his airfare.

    Counting the six non-voting members, this proposed housing subsidy would come out to an annual taxpayer expense of $16.23 million.

    Chaffetz's resignation goes into effect on June 30. After that, he says, he wishes to explore private sector opportunities: seats on corporate boards, consulting for information technology firms and nonfiction writing.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File
    'I'll Miss This Great Country': US Ambassador to Qatar Suddenly Resigns

    "[The book would not be] a tell-all, gossip-filled expose by any means," Chaffetz said. "But there are things that hopefully the public will be interested in reading about, including what are some of the possible solutions" in the nation's capital.

    "Particularly in the IT sector: the IT companies of this country don't understand Washington, DC, and I feel Washington, DC, doesn't understand IT. There are some real big questions about drone technology, who's going to control that, who's the law enforcement for that; autonomous vehicles; privacy issues; immigration issues."

    Chaffetz refused to reply to rumors that he intended to also join Fox News.

    Related:

    Chaffetz Shakes Clinton’s Hand, Vows To Continue Email Investigation
    New US House Oversight Panel Chairman Doesn't Plan to Pursue Trump-Russia Probe
    Legislation Seeks Stronger Congress Oversight of US Military Cyberwarfare
    FBI Falls Short of Handing Over Records in Russia Probe to House Oversight Panel
    Ex-FBI Director Comey's Testimony Before US House Oversight Committee Delayed
    Tags:
    Congressmen, subsidies, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Congress, House of Representatives, The Hill, Jason Chaffetz, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok