Serbia, Russia Preparing Deal on Opening Helicopter Maintenance Center

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic What Hides Behind Russian Center in Serbia the US Calls a 'Base'

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Moscow and Belgrade are preparing to sign an agreement on maintenance of helicopters from the other countries at facilities located in Serbia, Serbia's Acting Assistant Minister for Material Resources Nenad Miloradovic told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are on the eve of signing a treaty between Russian and Serbian companies on repairing helicopters from other countries. This agreement is about our joint project, a center in Serbia that would focus on maintenance of Mi-17 and Mi-8 helicopters," Miloradovic said during the Partner 2017 international fair of armaments and defense equipment held in Belgrade.

The creation of the center responsible for maintenance of helicopters was on the agenda of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic during the latter's visit to Russia in March.

The international fair Partner 2017 kicked off in the Serbian capital earlier in the day and would continue until Friday. The event is held biennially under the auspices of the Serbian Defense Ministry.