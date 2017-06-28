Register
    Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

    Improved US-Russia Relations to Benefit Both Countries - Russian Lawmaker

    Russia's Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said that improvements in the relations between Russia and the United States will not only benefit both nations, but will also have a positive impact on global stability.

    US Would Like to Resume Shannon-Ryabkov Diplomatic Channel With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Improvements in the relations between Russia and the United States will not only benefit both nations, but will also have a positive impact on global stability, Russia's Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said Tuesday.

    "I think it is high time to end the whole story, to change the agenda. I am absolutely sure that the improvement of relations between Russia and the US is in the interests of both American and Russian people and will largely influence strategic global stability," Matvienko told reporters after the talks with Israel's Knesset speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

    On the subject of Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election, a topic which has strained bilateral relations for the past six months, the Federation Council speaker stressed that no evidence has been provided to substantiate such claims.

    "For more than half a year a near-hysterical campaign is being conducted in the US over alleged Russian interference with the election in the US. Have somebody gave an example of the interference? How did Russia interfere, how did it influence the outcome of the election? Not a single fact. Bold allegations, almost hysterical. It is not true. Russia has never meddled in the affairs of the other sovereign states. We would like it if nobody intervened in our domestic affairs," Matvienko said.

    The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in last year's US presidential election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been carrying out a similar investigation. A number of hearings regarding the issue have been held in Congress, but intelligence service officials did not provide any evidence, claiming that the information was confidential.

    The US media outlets have also accused Russia of meddling in the election race and claimed, citing unidentified sources, that Trump's campaign team allegedly had ties to Russian officials and businessmen.

    Moscow has repeatedly refuted all allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "absolutely groundless."

