Register
23:25 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A label indicating the seats for the Russian delegation is seen prior to the start of a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting that gave its second and final approval for Russia's membership in the trade body after a record 18-year quest to join, on December 16, 2011 in Geneva

    Russia Backs WTO's Inviolability, Calls for Modernization of System

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8910

    Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev said that the Russian government agencies responsible for economic issues support the principles of WTO inviolability, but believe that the system should be modernized.

    World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (Switzerland)
    © AP Photo/
    Careless US Approach to Global Trade Shows It Doesn't Need to Formally Exit WTO
    DALIAN (Sputnik) — The Russian government agencies responsible for economic issues support the principles of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) inviolability, but believe that the system should be modernized, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev said Tuesday.

    "In our opinion… our economic agencies adhere to the principles of WTO's inviolability, of a multilateral trade system,… which is of course needs a modernization, an increase in efficiency of certain points [of it]," Gruzdev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions held in China.

    The official added that protectionism was much less constructive when compared with the option of liberal trade, which allows the countries to increase the competitiveness of economies.

    The Annual Meeting of the New Champions, which is also known as Summer Davos, kicked off earlier in the day in the Chinese city of Dalian and will continue until Thursday.

    Related:

    Belarus, Some WTO Members Reconcile Positions on Minsk Accession to Bloc
    WTO Official Confirms Receiving Consultation Request From Russia Against Ukraine
    The Wait is Over: Russia Files WTO Complaint Over Ukraine's Sanctions
    Trump to Order Review of US Trade Agreements, WTO Membership
    Tags:
    World Trade Organization (WTO), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok