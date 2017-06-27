SNP's Election Failure Behind 'Embarrassing' Scotland Independence Vote Delay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, the Scottish parliament backed Sturgeon's proposal to request a second national referendum on independence. However, earlier on Tuesday, the first minister said that the Scottish government would not immediately seek to introduce the referendum legislation, but would instead redouble its efforts to influence the Brexit talks in favor of keeping the nation in the EU single market.

"Nicola Sturgeon has made this embarrassing climb-down because of her party’s poor showing in the election. Scottish voters plainly don’t see any benefit to independence lingering as a perpetual issue when they can focus on much more important matters," Leigh said.

The lawmaker stressed the significance of London leaving the EU single market despite Edinburgh’s strong desire to remain a part of it.

"The UK and our friends in the EU are working for a beneficial exit deal that works for everyone. There is a lot of good will on both sides and I am confident that we will be able to secure a deal in everyone’s interest. It is fundamental, however, that the UK leave the single market and this will be necessary for any deal," Leigh added.

The previous referendum on independence was held in Scotland in 2014 and resulted in 55 percent of voters choosing to stay a part of the United Kingdom.