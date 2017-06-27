No Apparent Violations of Nuclear Agreement by Iran - US Ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — However, Haley noted that making the agreement with Iran only delayed what will happen eventually, saying "They're going to continue their nuclear capabilities and we just gave them a lot of money to do it with."
"In reference to the JCPOA, we’re not seeing any sort of violations of that," Haley stated.
In May, the administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to stick with the nuclear deal reached with Iran by his predecessor Barack Obama and extended the sanctions waiver.
Trump has repeatedly slammed the Iranian nuclear deal and calling it disastrous for Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)