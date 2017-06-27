Register
27 June 2017
    Aftermath of US missile attack on Ash Sha'irat airbase in Syria

    Syrian Minister Calls WH Chemical Attack Claim Preparation for 'New Aggression'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Syrian Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman called the White House's statement about the alleged preparation of a chemical weapon attack by the Syrian government a "show" with the goal of eventually carrying out aggression against the country similar to the US April Tomahawk missile attack on a Syrian airfield.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US' Claims Assad Planning Chemical Attack Aimed to 'Justify Military Aggression' Against Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the press service of the White House claimed that Syrian President Bashar Assad is allegedly preparing a new chemical attack, and promised that if it is implemented, the Syrian authorities will "pay a heavy price."

    "This American show — not the first and not the last one — is a series played by the US administration, with threats of aggression against Syria. Trump's administration uses the pretext of a chemical attack to save its American-Zionist project in the region," Tourjman said.

    "We all know that the American administration is shaping public opinion for a new aggression against Syria, just as we saw in the preparation of public opinion through the media in connection with Khan Shaykhun — it ended with an attack on the airfield Ash Sha’irat. We must take this campaign seriously, for, as is known, the Trump administration will not miss the opportunity to do anything," the minister added.

    The Kremlin commented on the White House's claim and said that it considers US' threats against Syrian legitimate leadership to be "unacceptable." Damascus also denied the information.

    Tomahawk Land-Attack Missile
    © Flickr/ VA Comm
    US May Be Preparing for 'Preemptive Strike' on Syria Amid Claims of 'Chemical Attack Plans'
    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces supported by the United States blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapon attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province. Reacting to the incident, Washington, which had not presented any proof of the chemical weapons use by Damascus, launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 6.

    Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident and said that the Syrian government doesn't possess chemical weapons as the full destruction of Damascus’ chemical weapons stockpile had been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016.

    In an interview with Sputnik on April 21, Assad characterized the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun as a provocation to justify the US strike on Ash Sha’irat. The Syrian leader also warned of the possibility of the new provocations similar to the one in Khan Sheikhoun.

