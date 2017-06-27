Iranian Official Praises Cooperation With Russia in Anti-Terror Fight

SEOUL (Sputnik) — Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria and well as brokers of the talks between the Syrian government and armed oppositions in Astana.

“Our cooperation in fight against terrorism in our region was very effective and useful,” he said at the end of a session of the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria

Volodin, in turn, noted that Russia's and Iran's stances are the same on various security issues.

He added that the gathering decided to make the anti-terror issue one of its priorities, and invite representatives from other European parliaments to participate in future meetings of the Eurasian speakers.

The three-day Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments in Seoul began on Monday. The event is being held for the second time, and brings together leaders from 25 countries in Asia and Europe. The inaugural gathering was held in Moscow in April 2016.