US Hopes Russia, Iran to Take 'Second Look' at Potential Syrian Chemical Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is hopeful that Russia and Iran will take a second look at the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government after the warning issued by US President Donald Trump, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

"My hope is that the President’s warning will certainly get Russia and Iran to take a second look, and I hope that it will caution Assad from the fact that we don’t want to see any innocent men, women and children hurt again," Haley stated Tuesday during her testimony before a House Appropriations Subcommittee.

Earlier today, Haley published a tweet saying that any attacks on civilians in Syria would be blamed on the legitimate govenment of the country, as well as on Iran and Russia. Both countries are currently engaged in anti-Daesh fight in Syria under the authorizeation of the government of President Bashar Assad.

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 27, 2017

On Monday, the White House issued a statement saying the Syrian government will "pay a heavy price" if a deadly chemical attack is carried out against Syrian civilians.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack," the statement said.

Ali Haidar, the Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs in Syria, slammed the claim, saying that Damascus "has never used and will never use such weapons."