Sturgeon Says Scotland Should Have Choice on Future After Brexit

In the wake of the vote, Sturgeon pledged to secure the nation’s place within the bloc and has been seeking independence from London.
"It remains my view and indeed the position of this government that at the end of this Brexit process the people of Scotland should have a choice about our future direction as a country. Indeed, the implications of Brexit are so potentially far-reaching that as they become clearer, people will increasingly demand that choice," Sturgeon said speaking before the Scottish parliament.
The Scottish government will not seek to introduce the legislation on holding another independence referendum immediately but will instead redouble efforts to influence the Brexit talks to keep Scotland in the EU single market, she said.
There is a real risk that the United Kingdom will “crash out” of the European Union with a very bad Brexit deal or no deal at all, she said.
Currently, the EU and Britain are negotiating the conditions of Brexit. The fate of both EU citizens living in the United Kingdom and UK nationals leaving in EU member states is one of the major talking points in the Brexit talks between London and Brussels, which started on June 19. The Brexit process, which was initiated on March 29, is to be completed within two years under Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.
