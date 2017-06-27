Demonizing Putin Unlikely to Relieve International Tensions - Oliver Stone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Stone’s documentary series, which the director filmed over the course of two years, follows the filmmaker and the Russian leader as they have conversations about a wide range of issues, including relations between Washington and Moscow, the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as the crisis in Syria and Ukraine.

Earlier in the month, the US Showtime TV channel aired Stone's four-episode documentary series "The Putin Interviews." After the release of the interviews, Stone received a number of comments about the documentary and the role of Putin within its context.

The filmmaker added that the Showtime network was "very pleased" with the documentary's reception, and even noted that a number of countries, including France and Germany, have also aired the series.