NATO to Seek Good Relationship With Russia - Deputy Secretary General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation (DEC), Andrey Kelin, said military-to-military dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council needs to be restored to alleviate tensions in Europe.

In 2017, 20th anniversary of #NATO-#Russia Founding Act & 15th of Rome Declaration, NATO has sought & will seek a good relationship w Russia — Rose Gottemoeller (@Gottemoeller) 27 июня 2017 г.

​At the same time, the official noted that NATO must take strong deterrence steps to defend against "Russia's aggressive actions near the borders of NATO."