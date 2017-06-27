NATO to Seek Good Relationship With Russia - Deputy Secretary General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation (DEC), Andrey Kelin, said military-to-military dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council needs to be restored to alleviate tensions in Europe.
In 2017, 20th anniversary of #NATO-#Russia Founding Act & 15th of Rome Declaration, NATO has sought & will seek a good relationship w Russia— Rose Gottemoeller (@Gottemoeller) 27 июня 2017 г.
At the same time, the official noted that NATO must take strong deterrence steps to defend against "Russia's aggressive actions near the borders of NATO."
At same time, we must take strong steps to deter and defend against #Russia's aggressive actions near the borders of #NATO.— Rose Gottemoeller (@Gottemoeller) 27 июня 2017 г.
