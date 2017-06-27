Register
14:19 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Russia Doubts Putin-Trump Talks Would Help Defuse Situation With NATO

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18840

    Moscow doubts that a possible meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, respectively, will help defuse the situation between Russia and NATO due to many contradictions between Moscow and the bloc, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European Cooperation Department said Tuesday.

    VIENNA (Sputnik) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that there were no specific developments yet on the format of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit next month.

    Interview with Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    US Influence on Russian Domestic Processes Increasing - Russian Upper House Speaker

    "Many contradictions and lack of mutual understanding has piled up between Russia and the bloc, so clearing the backlog created in these years is a rather long process. So even if some issues will be discussed at a high level between the countries, they will most likely concern crisis situations such as Syria and North Korea," Andrey Kelin told reporters when asked whether the talks could defuse the situation between Russia and NATO.

    Earlier, both Russian and US administrations said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20, however, no confirmation of such a meeting has been announced. The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

    When commenting on the prospects of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov previously said that it "will undoubtedly be expected to deliver specific results."

    Military-to-military dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council needs to be restored to alleviate tensions in Europe, Kelin added.

    Andrey Kelin pointed at the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna to US military deployment and the doubling of NATO exercises in Europe, in addition to missile defense-building.

    "We believe we need to use all available tools for a detente. We need to resume Russia-NATO Council dialogue with the participation of the military," Kelin said.

    Russia will respond to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) future reinforcement on its borders, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation said.

    "Naturally," Andrey Kelin said when asked whether Moscow would respond to NATO's possible moves in the eastern flank.

    Kelin warned that heavy equipment depots in the Netherlands and German, in addition to one set to be constructed in Poland, "are being done so that everything is prepared in the event of the deployment of new brigades."

    "Infrastructure is now being created for deployment, meaning that the deployment themselves will follow," he said.

    Tags:
    NATO, G20, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok